Queen Elizabeth to Debut Christmas Speech on Amazon Alexa

WENN

The 94-year-old British monarch is officially scheduled to release her annual speech for the upcoming festive season on Amazon’s cloud-based voice service this year.

Queen Elizabeth‘s annual Christmas speech will be available on Amazon’s Alexa devices this year (20).

The 94-year-old royal’s special message will be heard for the first time on the cloud-based voice service on 25 December – eight years after Amazon Kindle users were able to read the speech on the firm’s e-readers after it was broadcast.

Alexa Europe director Eric King said, “After a challenging year, millions of people from across the Commonwealth will be eagerly awaiting Her Majesty the Queen’s message on Christmas Day.”

“By creating this world-first innovation, just as we did in 2012 with the release of the Queen’s Christmas speech on Kindle, we hope that even more people will be able to enjoy the uplifting words of Her Majesty.”

“This really is one for the history books and showcases just how far technology has advanced since the very first speech was delivered back in 1932.”

The longest-serving British monarch will record her speech from Windsor Castle, where she and husband Prince Philip, 99, will be spending the holidays this year, instead of Sandringham in Norfolk, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Palace spokesperson confirmed, “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

In order to play the Queen’s Christmas speech, simply ask, “Alexa, play the Queen’s Christmas message” or “Alexa, play Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Day message.”