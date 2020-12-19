Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Not Putting a Limit on How Many Kids They Will Have

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018, and the subject of kids has been following the couple around since their wedding day. Chopra and Jonas have made it clear that they do want to be parents at some point, and they don’t seem to have a limit on how many kids they will have either.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas | Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas might have kids in the ‘near future’

In the months after their wedding, a source shared with Entertainment Tonight that Chopra and Jonas were not rushing to have kids just yet.

“Nick and Priyanka want kids, but right now it’s not a priority,” the source said. “Nick and Priyanka haven’t been putting pressure on having kids. They are enjoying married life, traveling and working. The couple is OK with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing.”

Chopra also told Tatler earlier this year that her schedule was“really packed” with work obligations, so it seemed clear that 2020 was not the year for Chopra and Jonas to take that next step.

However, Chopra and Jonas recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary, and it looks like they might a lot closer to having children now compared to before.

A source recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple has “been talking about having children in their near future.”

Priyanka Chopra once said there is no limit on how many kids she and Nick Jonas want

Some people are adamant about only having a couple of kids, while others want their family to be bigger than average. However, Chopra and Jonas don’t seem to have a strong preference on how many children they would like to have.

In fact, when asked about this question last year, Chopra told Entertainment Tonight, “As many as God would give us.”

What are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ reasons for wanting to be parents?

Everyone has different reasons for why they would like to go on the parenting journey, and Chopra and Jonas are no different.

During an interview with Spotify’s The Rewind With Guy Raz, Jonas shared, according to the Daily Mail, “I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that’s a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways. You could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday.”

Meanwhile, for Chopra, her reason for wanting kids is also related to preserving her legacy.

“I want my existence to have meant something,” she shared with InStyle. “I want my kids to turn around and be like, ‘Yeah, that was my mom.’”