Pink Lands in Hospital After Fracturing Her Ankle

WENN

The ‘What About Us’ hitmaker pokes fun at herself as she shares on Instagram a picture of her in hospital after injuring her ankle following an accident at home.

–

Pink is in hospital after fracturing her ankle while running down the stairs.

The “Walk Me Home” hitmaker, 41, took to Instagram in the early hours of Saturday (19Dec20) morning to share a selfie from hospital, showing the star wearing a face mask as she received treatment.

“As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year! Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well,” she penned. “Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!”

The “Just Like Fire” star continued, “Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving…”

Explaining the cause of her most recent injury, Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, detailed, “I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it’s not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!”

Back in May, Pink opened up on the “terrifying” experience she and her three-year-old son Jameson endured as they both battled Covid-19, calling their health scare “physically and emotionally challenging” in an essay published by NBC News.

Pink received well wishes from fans and fellow celebrities after revealing her hospitalization. “Sending you love and healing,” so Eve wrote. Reese Witherspoon penned, “Oh babe !! I’m so sorry … I hope you heal quickly.”

<br />

Jennifer Garner also sent a similar message, “You are still, not that this is important, but still very cute. Please can you be extra careful now? We need you. X.”