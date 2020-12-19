‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Spotted Kissing 1 of His Famous New Co-Stars

Cameras recently caught Outlander star Sam Heughan filming a steamy scene with his co-star, and it wasn’t Caitriona Balfe. Heughan is currently in London shooting a new film titled Text For You.

And the co-star he was kissing is a married woman who just celebrated her second wedding anniversary – Priyanka Chopra.

‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan filmed a romantic scene in the snow

According to The Daily Mail, cameras caught Heughan and Chopra filming footage in the snow for their new romantic drama. After what appeared to be an intense conversation, the co-stars shared a steamy kiss before holding each other close.

Mrs. Nick Jonas looked incredible during the scene, wearing a bright orange coat over a fuchsia pink dress. She wore her hair down in loose curls as they embraced, while Heughan held his phone.

Chopra stars as a young woman who tragically loses her fiancé. As she grieves the loss, she decides to send romantic text messages to his old phone number. This connects her to Heughan’s character, who has the reassigned number. He is struggling with a similar heartbreak, and they end up forming an attachment.

Chopra and Heughan are the stars of the film, along with Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Dion is also writing and singing the music for the film, which will be a big part of the leading couple’s relationship.

Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra’s new movie features a special cameo

Text For You is an English remake of a 2016 German film titled SMS Fur Dich, which is based on a novel of the same name from author Sofie Cramer. The scene that Heughan and Chopra were filming in the recent photos appears to be a tense argument between the stars.

A source close to the set reported hearing Chopra’s character say, “Get the f**k out of my cab.” This scene comes one week after Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, was spotted filming a cameo when he appeared in a yellow taxi.

Chopra and Jonas celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier this month. The couple became husband and wife in India on December 1 and 2 in 2018 in two separate ceremonies, one being Hindu.

Jonas marked the occasion by posting photos from both wedding days, including two snaps from their glamorous ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

“Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you,” Jonas wrote in the caption.

What’s happening with ‘Outlander’ season 6?

As Heughan wraps up his film shoot with Chopra, fans are left wondering about Outlander season 6. The pandemic has delayed shooting for months. And, according to CarterMatt, the time traveling drama was completely left out of the new Starz 2021 promo. What does this mean for the future of Outlander?

Fans shouldn’t panic just yet. Most likely, the reason Starz didn’t include Outlander in the programming promo is because they haven’t started shooting yet. It’s pretty difficult to tease fans about what’s coming next when you have zero new footage and the premiere date is up in the air.

The network is completely aware of how big Outlander is, and it wouldn’t do them any good to make a promise they couldn’t keep. Hyping the new season isn’t prudent when you don’t have any episodes in the can.

Fans should definitely stay tuned, as all signs are pointing to production for season 6 beginning in January 2021. In the meantime, fans can enjoy seasons 1 through 5 of Outlander on Amazon Prime Video. Text For You does not yet have a release date.