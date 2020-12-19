OneCoin marketing guru in plea talks By Cointelegraph

According to court reports from Friday, yet another suspected player behind the OneCoin ponzi scheme is now set to face justice.

On Friday, counsel for marketing guru Karl Sebastian Greenwood and US prosecutors informed Manhattan Judge Edgardo Ramos that the two sides are currently discussing a plea deal for Greenwood, who was indicted in 2018 for charges relating to his involvement in the OneCoin Ponzi scheme.