Ohio State RB Trey Sermon sets Big Ten record

The Ohio State Buckeyes won their fourth straight Big Ten championship on Saturday after defeating the Northwestern Wildcats 22-10. It was an exciting game thanks to Big Ten championship MVP Trey Sermon.
The running back set an Ohio State single-game record and Big Ten championship record with 331 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, per ESPN.
Saturday’s win also set a Big Ten record for the most consecutive championships with four.
Sermon had only seven carries for 60 yards in the first half against Northwestern as the entire offense struggled. He came to life in the second half, though, helping the Buckeyes keep their streak alive.
Ohio State now will wait to see if it will receive one of the four highly coveted spots in the College Football Playoff, which will be announced on Sunday.
