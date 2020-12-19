NRL Panthers: Spencer Leniu knocks back rival interest

Panthers young gun Spencer Leniu has knocked back interest from rival clubs to remain in Penrith after signing a two-year contract extension.

The 20-year-old prop, who came through the Panthers development system as a junior, will remain with the club until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Despite not being included in coach Ivan Cleary’s grand final side, Leniu featured on 17 occasions for Penrith in season 2020 and averaged 80 run metres per game according to NRL.com stats.

It’s understood the young forward received interest from Canterbury and St George Illawarra before deciding to remain with the Panthers.

“I’m humbled and blessed to extend my time at Panthers,” Leniu said.

“This club and this community has been home for me since I moved over from New Zealand ten years ago.

“I know the staff and players here will help take my game to the next level. It’s a special group of people.

“We’re determined to turn the success of last season into something more and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Panthers General Manager Matt Cameron credited the club’s junior system for transforming Leniu into the player he is today.

“Spencer has been growing his game in the Panthers system since the age of 15,” Cameron said.

“It’s a system we regularly reference as our club invests significant money and resources each year to develop young players, particularly those from the Penrith region and Central West NSW.

“It gives us great satisfaction that Spencer has recognised the value of the opportunity to play at Panthers despite receiving more lucrative offers from other clubs.

“We look forward to the next stage of his career and are delighted Spencer will continue his journey in Panthers colours.”