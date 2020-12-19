Notre Dame vs. Clemson live score, updates, highlights from 2020 ACC championship

Perhaps none of Saturday’s games will have as much impact on the College Football Playoff as the ACC championship game.

No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) will have the unenviable task of beating No. 4 Clemson (9-1) twice in a season. The Fighting Irish achieved the first half of that feat with a 47-40 double-overtime upset of the Tigers on Nov. 7. Now they’ll have to do it again at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

This time, Clemson will be able to rely on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who missed the first matchup with a COVID-19 diagnosis. Will the return of the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft be enough for the Tigers to get revenge? After all, his absence wasn’t the reason Ian Book led an offensive surge that produced 518 yards in the first meeting.

MORE: Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Assuming the Tigers can exact revenge against Brian Kelly and Co., the question becomes: Will that be enough to boot the Irish from the Playoff discussion? A loss would give the teams a split, and other one-loss teams wouldn’t have that argument to fall back on. If the Irish lose a close one — or at least keep it respectable — the prevailing theory is that they will fall to No. 4, moving Clemson to No. 2.

It promises to be an exciting game, and it could create an incredible discussion. Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Notre Dame vs. Clemson. Follow for complete results from the 2020 ACC championship game.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Clemson — — — — — Notre Dame — — — — —

Notre Dame vs. Clemson live updates, highlights

This section will be updated once the ACC championship kicks off at roughly 4 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 19

Saturday, Dec. 19 Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel (national): ABC

ABC Live stream: fuboTV

Notre Dame vs. Clemson starts at 4 p.m. ET and will follow the Big 12 Championship between No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 6 Iowa State on ABC.

College football schedule: Conference championship games

Friday, Dec. 18

Game Matchup Pac-12 championship Oregon 31, No. 13 USC 23 C-USA championship UAB 22, Marshall 13 MAC championship Ball State 38, Buffalo 28

Saturday, Dec. 19