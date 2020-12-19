Nora Fatehi, Sumeet Vyas and others snapped at the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards

Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards are happening in Mumbai currently. The award show is specially curated to appreciate booming talent in the OTT space. Actors, directors as well as technicians all flocked to the event today to witness the very first Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards.

We snapped Nora Fatehi, Sumeet Vyas, Zareen Khan, Sumeet Vyas, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sai Deodhar and more as they arrived to present different awards and a few were even there to grab theirs. Dressed to kill, all the stars turned heads on the red carpet of the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards’ evening session. Check out the pictures below…