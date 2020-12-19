Nicole Kidman did a strange thing while on The Prom

When it comes to movie musicals, Nicole Kidman is no rookie. She starred in Moulin Rouge! in 2001, one of the movie musicals you need to watch right now. Her role in that film landed her a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, in addition to other accolades. But while Kidman may seem like a natural, it may be awhile before we see her take another musical job.

In a recent interview with German outlet Goldene Kamera, Kidman explained the physical toll such roles have on her. “I’m not sure I want to dance and sing on-screen,” she explained. “It takes so much work, I don’t think people realize. You know, for me, it’s not the thing I do foremost, so it requires an enormous amount of work. And, I think, because I hadn’t done it for so long, it was terrifying.” She went on to explain how Fosse dancing, a style of dance made popular by legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, is “an art unto itself,” rendered especially challenging because she only had six weeks to rehearse.

In The Prom, Kidman stars as Angie Dickinson, a chorus girl and perpetual understudy who, despite her years-long career and solid reputation, has never been able to step into the spotlight in the way that she’s dreamed of. In a Chicago-inspired song-and-dance number called ZAZZ, Dickenson tries to help Emma find her confidence and explains that “zazz” is the act of adding in a little extra spice to whatever you do. In her performance, Kidman does just that.