NFL adding new rule to prevent repeat of Broncos’ QB crisis

The Denver Broncos fell victim to an unusual situation regarding their quarterbacks last month due to COVID-19 protocols. As it turns out, they’ll be the only team put in that situation.

The NFL on Saturday announced a rule change, effective immediately, that would allow players who are already in the league’s testing protocols to join new teams immediately. That means that a team could sign a quarterback off another team’s practice squad in an emergency without having to go through the testing process with them.