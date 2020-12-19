Netflix Dropping Major Hints For ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 With Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia)

Netflix has gotten us through a lot this year, but one thing that seemed to have been missing was ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The Witcher‘. However, things seem to be looking up for the second season of ‘The Witcher’, as over the last week we’ve got several videos featuring the popular series on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

From a detailed look into the monsters from the world with a second edition of the bestiary to now a blooper reel showing some of the funniest moments from the set, it seems we’re being prepped for a second season teaser shortly!

Take a look at the blooper reel from the first season below that was uploaded with the following description,

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Even on The Continent, the cameras are always rolling. Enjoy a few small bloopers from Season 1 of The Witcher.”

Perhaps the best moment came at the end of the video while the horse portraying Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) trusty steed Roach begins pooping in the background of a shot. Of course, each of these was fun and hilarious and hopefully, we’ll get a blooper reel for season 2 without waiting a year!

Fans commented on the video, “I was waiting for this. This means season 2 is close.“, “The horse is shitting in the background is my favorite blooper EVER.“, “His laugh even sounds heroic” and “Whens season 2 coming out“.

We’ve heard that the second season is filming and that Henry Cavill was even injured on set. If they’re currently filming, it may only take a few more months for editing and getting a release date!

In the meantime, we’ll have to take all the little Netflix nuggets we can get.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to ‘The Witcher’ season 2? Let us know in the comments below.

