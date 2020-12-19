Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao at Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards

The first ever Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards were held today and there were a lot of known faces in attendance. Filmfare awarded some of the brightest talents of the world of OTT through these awards. From directors, actors to technicians, everyone turned up for the event.

The evening and final session of the OTT Awards had Priyamani, Pratik Gandhi, Prateek Babar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Divya Dutta, Tripti Dimri, Ramesh Taurani, Jaideep Ahlawat, Manoj Bajpayee, Kabir Bedi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amit Sadh, Alaya F, Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget and more stars arriving in style for the big night. Check out all the pictures below…