Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao at Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

The first ever Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards were held today and there were a lot of known faces in attendance. Filmfare awarded some of the brightest talents of the world of OTT through these awards. From directors, actors to technicians, everyone turned up for the event. 

The evening and final session of the OTT Awards had Priyamani, Pratik Gandhi, Prateek Babar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Divya Dutta, Tripti Dimri, Ramesh Taurani, Jaideep Ahlawat, Manoj Bajpayee, Kabir Bedi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amit Sadh, Alaya F, Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget and more stars arriving in style for the big night. Check out all the pictures below…

1/31




Priyamani

Priyamani

Priyamani

Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee

Prateik Gandhi

Prateik Gandhi

Prateik Gandhi

Prateik Gandhi

Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar

Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi

Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Taurani

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Alaya F

Alaya F

Alaya F

Alaya F

Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy

Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose

Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat

Filmfare

Danish Sait, Varun Thakur

Filmfare

Shriya Pilgoankar

Prateek Babar

Prateek Babar

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao

Filmfare

Saiee Manjrekar

Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose, Prateik Babbar

