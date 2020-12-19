Music streaming may have plateaued with an average of 17.5B streams a week for the past four months, while consumption of games, TikTok, and podcasts increase (Will Page/Billboard)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
3


Will Page / Billboard:

Music streaming may have plateaued with an average of 17.5B streams a week for the past four months, while consumption of games, TikTok, and podcasts increase  —  Has streaming volume really peaked in the U.S., or is the current stalled growth a blip?  —  Music streaming services have continued …

