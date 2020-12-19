Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

While some of these pairs of stars are occasionally trading banters and throwing insults on social media, some others have taken their ‘feuds’ to the next level and become running gags.

– Friction is bound to be found everywhere in a society, in which someone is interacting with another. While relationships, both romantic and platonic, between celebrities are undoubtedly one of the most interesting parts of their lives that fans are curious to keep up with, not all of them can get along well.

However, some of these celebrities’ relationships are not exactly like what they seem on the surface. Having grown close beyond just regular pals, a number of stars are apparently comfortable enough to mock each other in public, with no offense taken. Often times, their social media banters even amused fans and have become running gags.

So, just to be clear that they are not really hating each other, let’s take a look at some celebrities who have been pretending to be beefing with their fellow stars in public.

1. Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon

Matt Damon‘s appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is always eagerly-anticipated by viewers, though he’s never welcomed by Jimmy Kimmel, or so the host claimed. It all began in the third season of the late-night talk show when the comedian off-handedly ended a bad show by apologizing to the actor for bumping him from the episode, though the “Bourne” star was not really booked as a guest that night. Kimmel’s line then started the fake rivalry between the duo, with Kimmel often playing out Damon on his show. The Oscar-winning writer once took revenge by hijacking the talk show and even took their rivalry to the Emmys stage in 2016.

2. Conan O’Brien and Jordan Schlansky Instagram Also putting on a fake feud for viewers’ amusement is Conan O’Brien. The “CONAN” host’s frequent target of mockery is associate producer Jordan Schlansky, who is notorious for his stoic and expressionless face. Many times on his show, the comedian complained about the producer’s weird behavior and attitude in the office and questioned Schlansky’s actual role on the show. In his defense, Schlansky always explained that his job consists of “various production-related tasks,” but no one seemed to understand what it means.

3. Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds WENN/Lia Toby/Instar Ryan Reynolds does live up to his character’s nickname Merc with a Mouth, and as Deadpool has officially joined the MCU, he has picked a fight with a new person, Chris Hemsworth. Supporting the AGBO superhero fantasy football league to benefit charity, some MCU actors have been trading insults for the past few months to drum up the fundraising effort. “The Proposal” actor initiated the “beef” with the Thor depicter by enlisting his mom to trash talk the Aussie hunk. The “Avengers” star then retaliated by enlisting his “dad,” costume designer Dan Blacklock, to call out the husband of Blake Lively as a “d**khead” and the “least favorite Canadian in the whole world.”

4. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart WENN/JRP Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart developed a close bond after they starred together in 2016’s “Central Intelligence“, followed by “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and its sequel. While the former wrestler once raved about their chemistry on and offscreen, they have since replaced their praises for each other with online trolling. They take every chance to prank each other, Photoshop memes on one another and leave sarcastic remarks on social media posts, all in good spirits.

5. Sandra Bullock and George Clooney WENN/Ivan Nikolov Sandra Bullock and George Clooney‘s “feud” is as surprising as their friendship. Keeping their relationship purely platonic since the 1980s despite often hanging out together over the years, the “Gravity” actress admitted in 2010 that she’s “still holding a grudge” against the husband of Amal Clooney for a pool prank that he threw years before. As she explained on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” in 2013, the “Ocean’s Eleven” star threw her into a pool while she was wearing an expensive “cute little lace dress,” which ended up being disintegrated after she was soaked in the water. “He wants me to let it go because he knows it’s coming back,” Bullock said in her 2010 Oscars acceptance speech.

6. John Krasinski and Jimmy Kimmel WENN/Avalon/FayesVision Previously living across the street from each other in Los Angeles, John Krasinski and Jimmy Kimmel‘s Christmas tradition isn’t like any common neighbors’. Instead of trading gifts, they pulled a prank on each other every year since 2011. Their prank war, which began with small Christmas decorations dropped off at each other’s homes, continuously escalated every time and reached its peak in 2015 when the “Jack Ryan” star decorated Kimmel’s office as a winter wonderland complete with a live reindeer, and the comedian retaliated by dumping eggnog on the actor. After several-year break because of Krasinski’s move to Brooklyn, “The Office” alum reignited their feud when Kimmel filmed his talk show in New York City in 2018 by decorating Kimmel’s Airbnb to the nines.

7. Adam Levine and Blake Shelton WENN/Nikki Nelson/Brian To Adam Levine and Blake Shelton‘s bromance on “The Voice” got everyone swooned. Though they sometimes showed affectionate gestures, the two musicians didn’t hesitate to kill each other’s characters to win the heart of a contestant on the singing competition series. They even take their friendly banters offscreen, which continues to go on after the Maroon 5 frontman quit as a coach on the show. Back in July, Shelton’s fiancee Gwen Stefani had to step in when the duo had a hilarious fight over No. 1 spot on iTunes. The country music crooner most recently mocked the “This Love” singer’s music as he invited Levine and his group to perform at his upcoming wedding. “Their music is so boring that it won’t distract from the festivities and the reception,” Shelton jokingly said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers“.

8. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Instagram Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman‘s friendship that began when they starred together in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” in 2009 changed when the Canadian hunk started hounding the Australian actor to reprise his mutant role in his solo Deadpool film. Much to the “6 Underground” star’s dismay, the “Les Miserables” had no interest in rocking the adamantium claws ever again. Their responses to each other often came in the form of sarcastic remarks, which fans are never bored to witness. They have since used this running joke for promotional purposes and most recently for a charity. Seeing no end to it anytime soon, Reynolds told Ellen DeGeneres in 2018 about his frenemy relationship with Jackman, “No, it’s not really a rivalry. It’s war.”