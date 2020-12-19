More frustration for struggling Kaizer Chiefs after Bloem Celtic draw

Kaizer Chiefs saw their winless streak

stretched to six straight games on Saturday as Bloemfontein Celtic

rallied from behind to clinch a 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi claimed the lead through Teddy Akumu inside the opening 10 minutes,

only for Tumelo Mangweni to net the equaliser midway through the second

stanza.

The first half proved to be a one-sided affair as Chiefs dominated

possession and created the majority of the goal-scoring chances.

The hosts started on the front foot and fired a warning shot in the

fifth minute as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo forced goalkeeper Jackson

Mabokgwane into action with a shot on goal.

However, there was little Mabokgwane could do to keep Amakhosi at bay

in the ninth minute as Akumu rose unmarked in the box to head home from

Khama Billiat’s inviting cross.

Chiefs went close to doubling their advantage in the 22nd minute but

Billiat was unable to hit the target after cutting inside from the left

flank.

Celtic eventually mustered their first noteworthy shot on goal in the

35th minute but Mzwanele Mahashe was unable to connect cleanly with the

ball under pressure from defender Siyabonga Ngezana.

Njabulo Blom had two chances for Chiefs as the first half drew to a

close but both efforts were denied by Mabokgwane, who was working hard

to keep his side in the contest.

Celtic coach John Maduka was clearly unhappy with his side’s

first-half showing as he opted to bring on four new players after the

break.

Lantshene Phalane, Ndumiso Mabena, Menzi Masuku and Tebogo Potsane

were withdrawn from the action, with Ryan De Jongh, Motebang Sera,

Tumelo Mangweni and Tumelo Njoti joining the fray.

And the change in personnel seemed to have the desired effect as

Celtic enjoyed the lion’s share of possession while restricting Chiefs’ goal-scoring chances.

Mangweni fired just wide of the top-right corner from a direct

free-kick, before Chiefs’ Leonardo Castro sent a right-footed shot wide

to the left.

Victor Letsoalo finally lodged Celtic’s first effort on target in the

65th minute, but his header was saved by Daniel Akpeyi at the back

post.

But Celtic were not to be denied two minutes later as Mangweni raced

onto a lofted pass from Ryan De Jongh before slotting the ball into the

bottom-left corner.

Amakhosi had a great chance to reclaim the lead just one minute later

but Castro headed over the bar after being teed up by a Daniel Cardoso

cross.

And that proved to be their last real chance of the match as Celtic

managed to hold firm in the closing stages of the contest to claim a

hard-fought point on the road.

In fact, Celtic almost snatched a late winner on two separate

occasions but Menzi Ndwandwe saw both of his efforts denied by Akpeyi.

Chiefs are a lowly 12th on the standings with only one win from eight games, while Celtic lie ninth with two wins from seven.

– TEAMtalk media