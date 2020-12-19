Mike Pompeo says Russia is "pretty clearly,quot; behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign, the first Trump administration official to publicly blame the country (Ellen Nakashima/Washington Post)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Ellen Nakashima / Washington Post:

Mike Pompeo says Russia is “pretty clearly,rdquo; behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign, the first Trump administration official to publicly blame the country  —  Russia is behind the massive, ongoing cyber spy campaign against the federal government and private sector …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR