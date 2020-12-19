Michael Thomas out for rest of regular season (ankle)

While the New Orleans Saints are getting veteran quarterback Drew Brees back into the lineup on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sean Payton’s squad will be without its top wide receiver.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints are placing Michael Thomas on injured reserve due to the ankle injury that has been bothering him throughout the season. Thomas will miss the remainder of the regular season but is expected to be ready for the postseason.
The 27-year-old missed six of the team’s first seven games this season because of his ankle, a quad injury and a one-game team suspension.
Thomas, a three-time Pro Bowler, is in the midst of the least productive season of his career, reeling in 40 receptions for 438 yards and no touchdowns in seven games.
If Thomas returns healthy for the playoffs, he’ll play a major role in the Saints’ quest for another Super Bowl title. However, the regular season has been extremely disappointing for the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year.
