Michael Landon’s Daughter Has Actually Starred in Multiple Soap Operas

Little House on the Prairie star Michael Landon left a huge legacy, one which includes his children. One of his daughters, Jennifer Landon, is following in his footsteps as an actor and has an extensive resume. She’s perhaps best known for her work in daytime television, appearing in over two soap operas in her career.

Jennifer Landon is one of Michael Landon’s daughters

The actor was only seven years old when her father passed away. The father and daughter had an extremely close relationship and she has memories that she cherishes from their time together.

“He was incredibly fun and very funny,” Jennifer said of her father in an interview in 2017 with Smashing Interviews Magazine. “He was all of those things that you’ve heard. I had a lot of respect for him. He didn’t really ever have to get upset because you weren’t really going to do anything to piss him off, which was nice. It makes for a very calm household, I think, when parents have very clear roles with their kids about what is expected and what’s not and then everything just goes smoothly.”

Her experiences with her father had led her to prefer his style of parenting than others that she has come in contact with.

“I’m a big fan of that style of parenting because I see so many kids these days acting terrible in places. I’m like, “This isn’t even a place where you should have to reprimand your children.” That behavior should just be non-negotiable and should just not exist.”

Jennifer Landon was on both ‘As the World Turns’ and ‘The Young and the Restless’

Jennifer has the distinction of starring in two different soap operas in her career. She had a long-running role on Guiding Light and also starred in The Young and the Restless for some time. And though it was not a starring role, she also briefly portrayed a character on Days of our Lives.

She played the character of Gwen Norbeck Munson on As the World Turns from 2005 to 2008. She returned again in 2010 as the show concluded its run on daytime television. As the half-sister of longtime character Carly Tenney, Landon’s Gwen was also known for a popular, years-long relationship with Will Munson.

On The Young and the Restless, Jennifer assumed the role of legacy character Heather Stevens, who is the daughter of longtime character Paul Williams. She was the third actress to play the adult version role, following Vail Bloom and Eden Riegel. She only appeared in a handful of episodes in 2012 after the character was written off again. As for Days of our Lives, she played the role of Hillary Nelson but was only on the show for five episodes.

Outside of soaps, she’s also appeared in Chicago Med and the Netflix film, The Front Runner. She currently has a role on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone as well.