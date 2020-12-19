Michael B. Jordan Revs Up Support for Black People With HBCU Basketball Tournament

WENN/Instar

The Hoop Dreams Classic, which is a one-day event involving four of the top men’s and women’s basketball teams , will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

–

Actor Michael B. Jordan is launching his own U.S. basketball tournament to showcase black college athletes.

The villain Erik Killmonger of “Black Panther” has unveiled the Hoop Dreams Classic, a one-day event involving four of the top men’s and women’s basketball teams from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

It will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey – Jordan’s hometown – on December 18, 2021.

In a statement, Jordan said: “This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for black people.”

“As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honoured to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences.”

“Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”

As well as basketball, the Hoop Dreams Classic will also highlight other elements of HBCU life and culture, with culinary events and film festivals confirmed as well as live musical performances, a battle of the bands, and college and career opportunities.

Partial proceeds will be used to help organisations focused on advancing HBCUs and the Newark local community, which is where Jordan went to high school.

Hoop Dreams Classic CEO Jessica Estrada shared: “After seeing first-hand the lack of resources and information available to basketball players, I was determined to make Hoop Dreams the vehicle that could provide the tools these kids need to be successful in life beyond the game.”

“Michael and I share similar foundations and visions for our communities which is why I am thrilled to partner with him.”