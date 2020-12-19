Mexico’s president says spoke by phone with U.S. President-elect Biden By

© . FILE PHOTO: Mexico’s President Lopez Obrador addresses to the nation on his second anniversary as President, at the National Palace in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY () – Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday said he had spoken by telephone with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, saying both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together for the benefit of the neighboring nations.
