Messari values Coinbase at $28 billion following IPO filing By Cointelegraph

Messari values Coinbase at $28 billion following IPO filing
Following cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase filing a draft registration for a public offering with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday, research company Messari has valued the company at $28 billion.
Messari’s model examined the company’s various business segments, such as trading, custody and debit cards, to come to this figure.
