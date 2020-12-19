Matthew Stafford ‘preparing to play’ vs. Titans?

In a sudden turn of events, it sounds like Matthew Stafford will play on Sunday after all. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions quarterback is “preparing to play” against the Titans.

Stafford landed on the injury report this week after suffering a hard hit from Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark that knocked him out of last week’s loss. The rib injury forced the veteran to miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and he earned the questionable designation after putting in limited work on Friday, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

There was initial pessimism surrounding Stafford’s injury, and interim head coach Darrell Bevell said the Lions would likely wait to make a decision about their quarterback’s status.

“This may or may not be a workout situation,” Bevell said. “Obviously, the conversation of what he’s doing kind of on the side before we even get that far. But if we need to have a workout Sunday morning, then we’ll end up doing that as well.”

The former first overall pick didn’t miss a single game between the 2011 and 2018 seasons. His 2019 campaign was cut short due to a back injury, limiting him to only eight games. Despite two separate stints on the COVID-19 list, Stafford has managed to play in each of Detroit’s 13 games this season. The 32-year-old has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 22 touchdowns, and interceptions.

While it sounds like Stafford will be taking the field on Sunday, two key members of the offense will not. Wideout Kenny Golladay will miss his seventh consecutive game with a hip injury, while center Frank Ragnow is out as he recovers from a fractured throat.