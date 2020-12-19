Matthew Stafford ‘preparing to play’ vs. Titans

Stafford missed the team’s final practice of the week, but interim head coach Darrell Bevell listed him on the injury report as questionable. Bevell also said a decision on Stafford’s availability might not come until pregame workouts on Sunday.

The 32-year-old reportedly suffered a rib cartilage injury on a fourth-quarter scramble in a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers last weekend. He tried to return to the game, but was shut down out of fear the injury could get worse.

As for other players, center Frank Ragnow has been ruled out with a fractured throat, while wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been ruled out with a hip injury.