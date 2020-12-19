Matilda De Angelis Goes Makeup-Free to Show Face Full of Acnes

Instagram

The ‘Undoing’ actress posts an Instagram picture of her without any make-up on as she goes public with her skincare troubles that often left her feeling insecure.

–

“The Undoing” star Matilda De Angelis has put her acne on full display in a candid social media post about self-acceptance.

The Italian actress, who played Hugh Grant‘s lover in the hit crime drama, shared a selfie on Instagram and discussed learning to live and work with her skincare troubles, which have often left her feeling insecure on set, where image is everything.

“There are things that cannot be controlled and this year taught us well,” she began. “There are changes that we must accept in our life and with them, the perception of ourselves and the world around us. Paradoxical things happen in life don’t they? Well, for me, being an actress and working with a face eaten by acne is one of them.”

Matilda details starting each day facing up to the fact she has to display her fears “literally on the skin” and admits it’s something she is still working to overcome and accept.

“There are much bigger problems in life, I am aware of that,” she continued, “but I wanted to share this little truth perhaps to feel stronger, perhaps to accept myself better.”

“Our fears can paralyze us or they can become a great force, it is up to us to choose the path. And to practice so much gratitude for all the good things that happen to us and maybe even for the bad ones.”

<br />

Matilda isn’t alone in her acne troubles – fellow actress Keke Palmer recently went bare-faced to show off her bad skin struggles, caused by hormonal disorder polycystic ovarian syndrome.