Mariska Hargitay Shares a Throwback Photo of Herself From the ’80s and It’s a Must-See

Mariska Hargitay, known for her starring role in Law & Order: SVU, was apparently on-trend in the ‘80s. She recently shared a throwback photo of herself sporting a very decade-appropriate ensemble of ’80s style, and it’s something her fans seriously need to see.

What roles did Mariska Hargitay have in the ‘80s?

Mariska Hargitay | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hargitay was born in 1964 and worked in the entertainment business during the ‘80s. However, her big break came in the form of SVU in 1999. She’s still on the show today in its impressive 22nd season. But in the ‘80s, she was first seen in the music video for “She Loves My Car” by Ronnie Milsap in 1984.

According to IMDb, the actor would next work in the 1984 movie, Ghoulies as Donna. She then played Joey in the 1986 movie, Welcome to 18. She also played Nicole in Jocks that same year. Hargitay had a role in the television series Downtown as Jesse Smith from 1986 to 1987 as well.

From there, she appeared in the 1988 series In the Heat of the Night as Audine Higgs. She also was in Mr. Universe as herself in 1988 in a movie about Mickey Hargitay, Mariska’s father who was a former Mr. Universe.

Hargitay was also in Freddy’s Nightmares as Marsha in 1988, and she even had a role in Falcon Crest as Carly Fixx that same year. In 1988, she was Lisa Karsh in Finish Line and Lisa Peters in her appearance on Baywatch.

Mariska shares a throwback photo of herself from the ‘80s and it’s a must-see

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Wished Taylor Swift a Happy Birthday in a Really Unique Way

Hargitay was certainly quite fashionable in the ‘80s as well if her latest image is to be believed. She recently shared an awesome throwback photo of herself with her fans. It’s clearly from the ‘80s, as Hargitay sports a matching blue pastel outfit in the form of a suit with shoulder pads. She has the iconic ‘80s black belt around her waist, and she’s completely color-coordinated. With a matching handkerchief, Hargitay is all style as she wears her hair short. It’s unclear if she’s wearing pants or a skirt, but it matches the rest of her outfit perfectly.

Hargitay captioned the post on Instagram in true style with a few hashtags: “#FlashbackFriday #Baby get a load of those #ShoulderPads #eightiesfashion #eighties #80sfashion #susannasuits.”

Fans react

Over 119,000 people liked the post so far, and over 1,400 have commented on it. Fans always seem to appreciate Hargitay’s throwback photos, and this one is no different.

Some fans mentioned that Hargitay looks just like her mother, Jayne Mansfield, in the picture. “You look so much like your mother in this photo! So beautiful! 💗,” a fan said.

“You look like your mother,” said another.

One fan seems to like the color Hargitay is wearing. “I’m obsessed with this color 🤩🤩,” they said.

“Shoulder pads are EVERYTHING 🤣,” a fan points out.

Another fan says Hargitay “killed ‘80s fashion,” and we’d have to agree. “Wow! You killed ‘80s fashion. You’ve come a long way baby!” they said.

“So beautiful. 💕🔥🎄 You haven’t changed a bit astonishingly!” said another fan.

Mariska Hargitay had some major ‘80s style in her throwback photo, and fans seem to appreciate it.