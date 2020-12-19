Mariah Carey Responds to Christmas Ornament Made in Her Likeness

This Christmas ornament? Mariah Carey doesn’t know her.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, CNN Politics Senior Campaign Editor Kyle Blaine tweeted a photo of a Christmas ornament made in the pop diva’s likeness. The figure sports glittering gold hair and wears a red and white belted dress and Santa hat while kneeling—an homage to the cover of her 1994 album Merry Christmas, which contains Carey’s classic song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Blaine wrote, “My husband and I exchange ornaments every year and this year he got me @MariahCarey which is very festive!”

The singer herself responded, “This is… Not approved [neutral face emoji] (But it’s the thought that counts).”

Blaine later replied, “Drag me queen.” He also tweeted later, “Lots of mixed emotions to get so many private messages congratulating me on getting completely and utterly wrecked by MC.”

The glass ornament used to be available for purchase online at Frog & Toad for $19.50 but is no longer for sale.