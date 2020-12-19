Maren Morris Calls Off Tour, Focuses on Completing Third Album

Instagram

The ‘Girl’ singer is working on her next studio installment as she has been forced to scrap her upcoming tour because of the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis.

Maren Morris has pulled the plug on her planned RSVP Tour amid the pandemic.

The “Girl” hitmaker had already postponed the jaunt due to coronavirus crisis and, in a statement on Friday (18Dec20), she confirmed the tour has been cancelled altogether due to the uncertainty over when music venues will be allowed to re-open again.

“Hi Darlings,” wrote the 30-year-old. “There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year.”

“With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP tour,” the singer explained, before adding that customers with tickets will receive “a full refund from the point of purchase.”

However, it’s not all bad news for fans – the “My Church” singer went on to thank her followers for their “patience” and revealed that she filled up some of her recent downtime by writing new songs.

“I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we all can come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon,” she revealed, adding, “Love you so much, M.”

Maren Morris released her sophomore set in 2019.

This year, she received numerous accolades including Female Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Favorite Female Country Artist at the American Music Awards, Top Female Country Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, and Song of the Year, Single of the Year, & Female Vocalist of the year at the Country Music Association Awards.