Lucasfilm’s Mandalorian Holiday Card Is Just the Cutest

Happy holidays from The Mandalorian and the cutest baby in the galaxy!

Lucasfilm, the company behind Star Wars and the popular Disney+ spinoff series, released its annual holiday card on Friday, Dec. 18, which depicts masked hero Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal on the show, riding a Christmas-like podracer with Grogu, formerly known as The Child, and most commonly nicknamed “Baby Yoda,” sitting in the front seat while wearing a Santa hat.

“Lucasfilm’s holiday card this year,” tweeted Lucasfilm rep Chris Argyropoulos. “Wishing you all a happy & healthy 2021. #ThisIsTheWay

The picture, created by Lucasfilm Concept Design Supervisor Christian Alzmann, was posted on Friday, Dec. 18, the day the season two finale of The Mandalorian was released on Disney+. Spoiler Alert: The episode featured a surprise cameo by the most popular Star Wars character, introduced new villains, and answered a burning question about Grogu’s mysterious background. It also featured an emotional farewell.

“Seen anything good on TV lately?” Mark Hamill tweeted on Friday, drawing more than 427,000 likes.

