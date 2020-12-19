‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Moniece Slaughter Alleges Ex-Boyfriend Shaquille O’Neal Encouraged Self-Harm

Love & Hip Hop‘s Moniece Slaughter had levied some claims against her former boyfriend, Shaquille O’Neal. In a recent video with The Dominick Nati Show, the reality star accuses the athlete and commentator of sending her texts encouraging self-harm.

Moniece Slaughter in 2015 | David Livingston/Getty Images

Moniece Slaughter on ‘Love & Hip Hop’

Slaughter was a main cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood for the first five seasons. She was one of the show’s original cast members. In the most recent season, the sixth one, she was a supporting cast member. Most of her storylines have centered on her feuds with other cast members, as well as her prominent co-parenting storyline with her ex, Lil Fizz.

Moniece Slaughter revealed in an earlier interview this year that she dated Shaquille O’Neal

Earlier this year, news of Slaughter dating O’Neal resurfaced. In October, she took to The Dominick Nati show to open up for the first time at length about their relationship. They dated from 2011 to 2012 and she said they broke up after he was accused of cheating.

“[Shaq] broke up with me because I was asking too many questions,” she said. “He doesn’t want to be questioned. He does not like to be cornered,” said Slaughter. “And I’m the type where I’m like, ‘I don’t give a f**k who you are. If I’m concerned, I’m going to voice this concern, you going to answer it.”

At the time, she said that they had remained good friends. “We’re still good friends,” she explained. We haven’t spoken in a minute just with everything that’s going on in the world…but I do know that if ever really, really needed him, he’d be there.

Moniece Slaughter levies accusations against Shaquille O’Neal

“I think what happened was, a lot of his hookers, current hookers, his harem, was upset and he tried to prove [something],” she said, as reported by Madame Noire. In the video with Nati, she showed alleged text messages from O’Neal as well.

The person texting with Slaughter called her “broke,” adding, “This is why u will always be a broke b***h. A famous broke ho. Nobody will ever claim you. You will always be community p***y. We laugh at whores.” Slaughter responded with “go away please,” to which the person said, “Naa this ain’t Shaq. Shaq don’t give a f**k about whores that’s evident. Good luck broke b***h.”

There is no way to verify if the texts actually came from the former NBA star, but Slaughter is convinced that there is some validity to the messages because of her going public about their relationship.

“Out of the blue on October 25, he texted me because our interview made MediaTakeOut. And so I said, ‘I don’t know why the hell you keep listening to MediaTakeOut.’ So, he text me back, ‘First of all, watch your mouth. You’re the one giving him my p***. That’s my p***y and you keep entertaining bum a** n****s.’”

O’Neal has yet to respond publicly about Slaughter’s comments about him, and only time will tell if he ever decides to address these new ones as well.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.