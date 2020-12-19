Litecoin Climbs 11% In a Green Day By .com

Litecoin Climbs 11% In a Green Day



.com – was trading at $117.790 by 10:58 (15:58 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 10.63% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 16.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $7.621B, or 1.14% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $105.342 to $117.810 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 54.13%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.260B or 5.25% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $75.5249 to $117.8101 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 71.95% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $23,583.9 on the .com Index, up 4.22% on the day.

was trading at $655.90 on the .com Index, a gain of 2.73%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $436.114B or 65.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $74.664B or 11.22% of the total cryptocurrency market value.