Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Nearly Kiss in Pic From Date Night After His Wife Filed for Divorce

The former reality TV star and the Minnesota Timberwolves player apparently have no intention to hide their romance despite backlash over their alleged affair.

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley have gone more public with their romance despite all the drama surrounding their relationship. The pair have been pictured snuggling up while going out for a date night in Minnesota.

The 46-year-old former BFF of Kim Kardashian and the 24-year-old NBA star were spotted stepping out together earlier this week. In one of the pictures from the outing obtained by Daily Mail, the basketball player was seen putting his face close to his lady love as if he’s about to kiss her.

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley almost kissed during a date night in Minnesota.

Another image featured the pair putting their arms around each other as Larsa rested her head on her beau’s shoulder. Malik flashed a big smile to the camera while they posed on the sidewalk.

For the date night, the two went color-coordinated in black. Larsa looked stylish in a zip-up cropped jacket which showed off her toned tummy, teamed with high-waist pants and lace-up boots. Her hair was pulled into a high ponytail while she carried a shoulder bag.

Malik, meanwhile, kept it casual in a black hooded sweatshirt with matching pants. He also wore a pair of black sneakers.

The outing comes almost a month after they were first pictured together in Miami. The pair were snapped holding hands while strolling in what looked like a mall on November 23, though the photos only surfaced in early December.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player is still legally married to Montana Yao, whom he shares a toddler son with. The Instagram model has later reportedly filed for divorce from him and claimed that she and her child were kicked out of the house after his relationship with Larsa was exposed.

Prior to their date night in Minnesota, Malik was publicly flirting with Larsa on Instagram. When the former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star asked, “What makes you the happiest?” along with her stunning selfie, he replied in the comment section, “U” along with a heart emoji.