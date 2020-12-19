Kyle Richards Reacts To Erika Jayne Dropping Receipts Revealing Husband’s Alleged Mistress

Kyle Richard and Erika Jayne are two of the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As the cast continues to film season 11, possible storylines from the new season have leaked on social media. One of the biggest bombshells this year was the filing of divorce by Jayne from her husband Tom Girardi. Jayne proved her husband was cheating on her when she posted screenshots of text messages between her husband and his alleged mistress. The drama is so saucy that even Richards reacted to the post.

What did Erika Jayne expose?

Jayne is involved in a major scandal affecting her personal life, she’s getting a divorce as her husband faces a huge lawsuit. On the same day that an alleged close source to the RHOBH star revealed that Jayne was divorcing due to her husband cheating, another major bombshell was dropped.

“The reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women,” a source told People.

The former Chicago star reportedly knew that her husband had been having an extramarital affair for years. However, she allegedly tried to save her marriage but soon found out it wasn’t going to be possible.

“[Jayne] realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point,” the source added. “The split was a long time coming. The lawsuit just coincided with her decision to leave him.”

Some people doubted that Jayne was divorcing Thomas Girardi due to an affair. Many fans on social media are skeptical and believe Jayne is only divorcing due to the lawsuit Girardi is facing. That’s when Jayne showed up with the receipts on Instagram and laid it all out there.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f**king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” Jayne wrote in a now-deleted post.

The spicy messages were from Girardi’s alleged mistress, as Jayne claimed.

“Miss you babe. Makeup sex?” read one of the messages.

“Tonight was fantastic. Really. But it would be a whole lot better if I were f**king you,” another message said.

Even Jayne’s RHOBH co-star Richards reacted to the post by replying, “#RECEIPTS,” according to a screenshot by Reality Blurb.

‘RHOBH’ Season 11 put on pause

The new season of RHOBH was placed on hold after several people from the cast and crew tested positive for COVID-19. Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton, revealed they had both gotten positive test results for the coronavirus.

“Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy,” Richards posted on Instagram. “Unfortunately Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it’s safe to see the family and others again. I can’t wait to hug them.”

Days later, Richards updated her fans on Instagram Stories letting them know her health was better.

“I’m really happy to report that I am feeling really good, I’m all better,” she said. “Thank you all so much for your well-wishes, they mean a lot. You are all so sweet. I’m just happy to be good again.”

With the worst of symptoms behind them, Richards shared a photo of herself and her sister with the following caption: So happy that my sister @kathyhilton & I are feeling good after fighting covid. 2021 can’t come soon enough.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return with new episodes in 2021 on Bravo.