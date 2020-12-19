Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kourtney’s Sexy Holiday Photos

No filter!

If there’s one thing fans love about Khloe Kardashian, it’s that she’s not afraid to speak her mind. On Friday, Dec. 18, she did just that and hilariously poked fun at her older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The Poosh founder took to Instagram and shared a couple of sexy holiday-themed snapshots, in which she cheekily captioned her post, “my presence is a present.”

In both of the photos she uploaded, Kourtney donned a festive green velvet dress that had a large red bow with a candy cane at the center of the design. The dress also featured snowflake embroidery, plus, white fluffy trim on the sweetheart neckline and bottom hem.

The reality TV personality tied her lewk together by accessorizing with red leather thigh-high boots and massive ornament-style earrings. All in all, Kourtney’s ensemble sleighed.

However, in true Khloe fashion, she decided to troll her sister’s sultry photoshoot.