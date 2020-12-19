Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive By

© . Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits COVID-19 vaccine centre



TEL HASHOMER, Israel () – Israel kicked off a coronavirus vaccination drive on Saturday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invoking the Bible and the 1969 lunar landing as he got the country’s first injection.

Shipments of the Pfizer (NYSE:) vaccines began arriving in Israel last week. Moderna (NASDAQ:) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) vaccines are on order. Israel expects to have enough doses by the year’s end for the 20% of its population most prone to COVID-19 complications.

With polls finding that around two-third of Israelis intending to get vaccinated, officials have sought to stave off what they deem “fake news” about possibly perilous side-effects.

Netanyahu, who said he was being vaccinated first in order to encourage others, told reporters he was offering doctors at Sheba Medical Center “a strong hand and an outstretched arm” – a play on the Book of Exodus’ description of God’s power.

With the procedure at Sheba Medical Center over, Netanyahu paraphrased astronaut Neil Armstrong’s first words on the moon:

“That was a small jab for a man, a huge step for the health of us all. May this be this successful. Go out and get vaccinated!”

Israel, with a population of 9 million, has reported 372,401 coronavirus cases and 3,070 deaths. It has imposed two national lockdowns and may soon order curbs on high-contagion areas.