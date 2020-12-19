Interview with Sergey Nazarov By Cointelegraph

The importance of decentralized oracles: Interview with Sergey Nazarov

Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov believes that increasing the decentralization and scalability of oracle technologies are key to ensure trust in the DeFi ecosystem.

Oracles play a key role in the correct functioning of DeFI protocols by connecting them to real-world data.