Instagram ProRAW support arrives for iPhone

Apple debuted its powerful ProRAW feature for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max cameras with iOS 14.3 earlier this week. It’s been called a “massive leap forward” by pro photographer Austin Mann. Now the Instagram iOS app is able to accept ProRAW’s DNG format when uploading photos to the platform – with a couple of caveats…

Instagram’s Tim Johnsen shared the news on Twitter today that ProRAW support on iPhone should be available starting this morning as it rolls out for all users.

Notably, ProRAW images can be around 25MB on average (but can go up to 40MB too) so the first caveat is that Instagram will certainly be compressing them when they are uploaded.

Instagram should able to handle sharing ProRAW photos as of this morning, may take a bit to propagate out. — Tim Johnsen (@timonus) December 18, 2020

Explaining how it works a bit further, Johnsen responded to a question stating that there aren’t any editing tools in the Instagram iOS app and the support is really about converting the ProRAW DNG format to JPEG.

He recommended using a third-party app like Darkroom to edit ProRAW images before uploading them. You can also edit ProRAW on in the default Photos app or with other third-party apps like Halide.

Read up on getting more out of your iPhone 12 Pro camera with our ProRAW guide:

Read more on ProRAW:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: