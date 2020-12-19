Ilya Kovalchuk to leave NHL for KHL again?

Ilya Kovalchuk returned to the NHL in 2018 after leaving for the KHL following the 2012-13 campaign. It appears the Russian’s time in the NHL is coming to an end … again.

Kovalchuk’s agent, Yuri Nikolaev, told Maxim Samartsev of Russian outlet Sport24 that the two-time All-Star is working on a deal to join Avangard Omsk of the KHL.

The 37-year-old had a rough 2019-20 season. After being benched by the Los Angeles Kings, he agreed to a contract termination and later signed with the Montreal Canadiens. He played 22 games for the franchise before being traded to the Washington Capitals for a third-round pick.

In 46 regular-season games last year, Kovalchuk tallied 10 goals and 16 assists.

Kovalchuk has had a very successful KHL career despite never winning a Stanley Cup in the NHL. He is a three-time KHL All-Star and won the Gargarin Cup twice while playing for SKA Saint Petersburg. In 298 regular-season games, he tallied 138 goals and 189 assists. In 69 playoff games, he notched 23 goals and 20 assists.

Not many NHL teams have shown interest in Kovalchuk this offseason, so it’s no surprise he’s set to head back to Russia. The KHL trade deadline also is next Sunday, meaning players not on rosters by that point are ineligible to play the remainder of the season.