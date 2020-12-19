Ian Chappell says 36-all-out capitulation at Adelaide Oval reminds him of Trent Bridge collapse in 2015 Ashes

Indian captain Virat Kohli returns to the pavilion.

Australian cricket legend Ian Chappell has witnessed countless batting capitulations in more than 50 years of involvement at the top level.

Which innings does India’s 36-all-out collapse at Adelaide Oval remind him of?

England skittling Australia for 60 at the Trent Bridge Test match of the 2015 Ashes.

When Michael Clarke’s men arrived at the Nottingham venue, they needed to win the match to remain a chance of winning the series.

But chief destroyer Stuart Broad would take 8-15 as Australia crumbled to what remains their equal-seventh lowest innings total in Test history, en route to an innings defeat.

Stuart Broad in action in the Trent Bridge Test match of the 2015 Ashes. (Getty)

Today’s horror show in the Border-Gavaskar series opener saw India plummet to their lowest innings total in Test history, eclipsing their 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.

“The one I would compare it to is Australia at Trent Bridge when Stuart Broad ran through the Aussies and they got bowled out for 60. It was pretty similar on that day; Australia nicked everything and England held onto their catches,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

“Some days you play and miss, and you play and miss, and you get a bit of luck early on and you get through it and you might prosper. And then on other days, you don’t get that luck and things go downhill pretty fast.

“But that (the Trent Bridge innings) is the other one I can think of where the bowling was very good and the batsmen nicked everything.”

India’s 36 is the lowest innings in Test cricket since 1955 and the equal-lowest total on Australian soil, while the previous lowest total at Adelaide Oval was 82.

Josh Hazlewood (5-8) become just the 18th Australian to take 200 Test wickets, and he also overtook the great Jeff Thomson.

However, Mohammed Shami retiring hurt after getting hit by a Pat Cummins short ball meant Hazlewood didn’t have the chance to better his best innings figures of 6-67.

Josh Hazlewood greets the Adelaide Oval crowd after taking a five-wicket haul. (Cricket Australia via Getty Imag)

The New South Welshman targeted the top of off stump relentlessly and treated onlookers to an exceptional display of outswing bowling.

Chappell was full of praise for Hazlewood and Cummins.

“The bowling was pretty nigh on perfect and you have those days when everything hits the edge,” Chappell said.

“When you hear commentators talking about how a bowler is unlucky and he’s beaten the bat a lot, it’s usually because he’s just a touch short in length. That’s when you beat the bat and don’t get the edge. But Australia hit the perfect length today, both Cummins and Hazlewood.”

The lowest Test innings Chappell was involved in saw England bowl Australia out for 78 at Lord’s in 1968.

England quick David Brown took 5-42 and Chappell was dismissed for seven.

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!