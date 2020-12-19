How to watch Saturday Night Live’s 2020 Christmas Special online from anywhere

Saturday Night Live returned for its 46th season earlier this year and in the final episode of 2020 we’ll get to see former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig host the show for the fourth time.
SNL has entertained audiences in the US and around the world since the late-night sketch comedy show first debuted all the way back in 1975. In addition to tonight’s host, countless actors have made a name for themselves on the show over the years including Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Bill Murray, Bill Hader, Chris Farley, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Chevy Chase, and Eddie Murphy.
The holidays are just around the corner now and SNL is known for doing things a bit differently during its annual Christmas Special. This is why former cast members are usually picked to host as was the case last year when Eddie Murphy was given the honor.
Ahead of the release of her latest film Wonder Woman 1984, Kristen Wiig will host this year’s Christmas Special with musical guest Dua Lipa. Wiig was a regular SNL cast member from 2005-2012 and during her time on the show, she was known for playing a number of odd characters including Gilly, Target Lady, and Dooneese in her sketches. Back in May of this year, Wiig also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live at Home during the time when cast members were appearing on the show remotely from their homes.
Whether you’re a big Kristen Wiig fan or just want to see how the cast of SNL is preparing for the holidays, we’ll show you how to watch this year’s SNL Christmas Special on TV or online from anywhere in the world.
Saturday Night Live: When and where?
New episodes of Saturday Night Live air every Saturday at 11:30pm ET/ 8:30pm PT on NBC and run for approximately 90 minutes each. However, the show won’t return to TV with new episodes until February of 2021.
Watch Saturday Night Live from anywhere
However, if you want to watch SNL when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
How to watch this year’s SNL Christmas Special in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch this week’s episode of SNL at 11:30pm ET/ 8:30pm PT on NBC. You can also watch past episodes of SNL after they air on TV on NBC’s website without even having to login but you will need to watch a few ads to do so.
Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable package just to watch SNL every Saturday? Don’t worry as there are now a number of other streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to NBC so you can watch the show live online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to NBC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to NBC, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to NBC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT,amp;T TV Now – $55 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now’s plus plan gives you access to NBC as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Get a SNL Christmas Special livestream in Canada
Canadian SNL fans can watch tonight’s episode on Global at 11:30pm ET/ 8:30pm PT as the network shows new episodes of the show at the same time as they air in the US.
Watch this year’s SNL Christmas Special in the UK
If you live in the UK and have a Sky subscription, you can watch new episodes of SNL on Sky Comedy every Sunday at 9pm GMT since the show airs in the US at 4:30am GMT.
For viewers that don’t want to commit to a lengthy Sky contract just to watch SNL, don’t worry as you can watch Sky Comedy on NOW TV with an Entertainment Pass for £12.99 per month. NOW TV will also let you stream SNL on your computer, smartphone, smart TV, or other streaming devices.
