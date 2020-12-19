How Old Is Priscilla Presley and Did She Ever Marry Again After Divorcing Elvis?

Priscilla Presley is an actress and businesswoman who because of her famous last name is perhaps best known as Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife.

In the more than four decades since her marriage to the King of Rock and Roll ended, many have had questions about Prescilla including if she ever tied the knot and had more children after Elvis died. Here’s the answer to that, plus a few more facts about Elvis and Priscilla’s controversial relationship and how old Lisa Marie Presley‘s mother is today.

Priscilla Presley | Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Priscilla Presely’s age

Priscilla Ann Wagner was born in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on May 24, 1945. Her biological father, U.S. Navy pilot James Wagner, died in a plane crash when she was a baby. Priscilla’s mother remarried Air Force officer Paul Beaulieu in 1948.

The family moved to Germany when Beaulieu was transferred and that’s where a 14-year-old Priscilla met Elvis.

Her relationship and marriage to Elvis Presley

Elvis served in the army and met Priscilla at a party in Bad Nauheim, Germany on Sept. 13, 1959. At the time she was only in the 9th grade and he was 24 years old.

She made quite the impression on the King and they continued to see each other but could not go out together in public because of her age. According to Biography.com, Elvis and Priscilla kissed the second time they met and the recording artist told his friend Rex Mansfield that Priscilla was “young enough that I can train her any way I want.”

Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s wedding | Bettmann / Contributor, Getty Images

After a few dates, Beaulieu pushed to meet Elvis and questioned why the star was so interested in his teenage daughter. “Well, sir, I happen to be very fond of her,” Elvis responded. “She’s a lot more mature than her age and I enjoy her company.”

It’s been reported the two did not consummate their relationship with Elvis telling her: “Someday we will, Priscilla, but not now. You’re just too young.”

In 1963, Priscilla’s parents allowed her to move to Memphis and she started living at Graceland. The couple tied the knot on May 1, 1967, and welcomed Lisa Marie the following year. Their marriage didn’t last though as they both engaged in extramarital affairs and divorced in 1973.

RELATED: Priscilla Presley Disguised Herself in Neiman Marcus to Pick Out Her Wedding Dress to Elvis Presley

Did Priscilla ever remarry?

Priscilla Presley | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Elvis died on Aug. 16, 1977, and Priscilla became the executor of the Graceland estate in 1979. She created Elvis Presley Enterprises and became the chairwoman and president. Today, she has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Many have wondered if Priscilla ever got hitched again or had more children following the King’s death.

From 1975 to 1976 she was in a relationship with the late Robert Kardashian. Then in 1984, she began living with Italian screenwriter Marco Garibaldi. Three years later they welcomed a son, Navaronne.

Priscilla and Garibaldi never wed and their relationship ended in 2006.

To date, Priscilla has not remarried.

RELATED: After Priscilla Presley Had an Affair Elvis Went Into a Jealous Rage and Planned to Kill Her Lover