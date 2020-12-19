How Many Tattoos Does Dua Lipa Have? Inside All of Her Tattoos and Their Meanings

Since her song “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” got the attention of U.S. music charts in 2016, fans have loved the unique look and sound of singer-songwriter Dua Lipa. Fans also have noticed Lipa’s plethora of tattoos. Find out how many she has now and what they mean to her.

Dua Lipa | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Dua Lipa?

British pop star Dua Lipa signed with Warner Music Group in 2015 and released her first album in 2017 called Dua Lipa. Her much anticipated second studio album, Future Nostalgia, dropped at the beginning of 2020. And it received praise from both fans and music critics alike.

Regarding her reason for going into music, Lipa told Harper’s Bazaar: “I feel like growing up in a musical household and always being surrounded by it, I was always kind of a performer child. I remember my parents would have guests over, and they would bring their kids, and I would make sure that we were ready to put a show on.”

She continues: “It was something that I always loved to do. It was kind of inevitable, I guess, my love for music.”

Dua Lipa has 17 tattoos thus far

In total, Lipa has 17 tattoos, and she’s more than happy to share their significance with fans. She’s been building her collection of unique tattoos since 2015. So far, according to PopSugar, her tattoos include a rose, a tribute to Future Nostalgia, a barbed-wire heart, the word “ANGEL,” the number “245,” an eight-pointed starburst, the words “MUM + DAD,” the word “PATIENCE,” the initials “R” and “G,” the phrase “This Means Nothing,” dancing people, a palm tree, a smiley face, an eye, the words “Sunny Hill,” a flame, “love” in Arabic,

Fans and even other celebrities have expressed their love of Lipa’s tattoos. “I really love dua lipa heart tattoo i rly wanna do it. Is it terrible to copy her?” model Brielle Biermann tweeted.

The significance of Dua Lipa’s tattoos

Lipa opened up on Ask Anything Chat about the meaning behind her tattoos.

“My first ever tattoo that I got, it says ‘Sunny Hill,’ and that’s the neighborhood my parents grew up in Kosovo,” she said. “Then my second tattoo was because this one [the first tattoo] had meaning, and I just wanted to get another tattoo. I got a tattoo that says ‘This means nothing.’ So there is no meaning behind that one.”

Her palm tree tattoo represents the time she’s spent in Los Angeles, and her two dancing people are for one of her favorite artists, Keith Haring. The “R” and the “G” are the initials of her siblings, Rina and Gjin. Likewise, the MUM + DAD tattoo is a tribute to her parents.

“I guess having an angel on your shoulder is having someone looking over you, in a sense,” she said of her angel tattoo. Her patience tattoo on her hand is a reminder to stay calm. And she revealed the star on her finger and the eye on her foot were housewarming gifts from her drummer and his wife.

According to PopSugar, the 245 tattoo represents the number of shows she did during her first tour. There’s no word on the specific meanings behind the rest of her tattoos.