How Many ‘New Girl’ Christmas Episodes Are There? (And Where to Watch Them)

‘Tis the season to watch old favorite TV shows and their best Christmas episodes. Fortunately for New Girl fans, the hit FOX comedy starring Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, and Hannah Simone has four from its seven-season run. Here’s a brief description of each of the holiday adventures, all of which are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

‘The 23rd’ (Season 1)

In the first season, Jess is still fresh off her breakup with Spencer. She’s dating Paul (Justin Long), but when he gives her a massive Christmas gift and tells her he loves her, she realizes they aren’t on the same page. Nick assists in their breakup (with disastrous results). But he’s able to cheer Jess up with holiday lights.

Meanwhile, Winston needs a job. He tries to “network” at Schmidt’s company Christmas party but ends up landing a babysitting gig instead. Schmidt stands up to his boss, who continually sexualizes him. He gets Cece a Christmas present, terrible smelling perfume, but she appreciates it since her boyfriend isn’t exactly attentive.

‘Santa’ (Season 2)

Along with Nick’s new girlfriend, Angie (Olivia Munn), the group goes to a series of Christmas parties. Jess’s doctor hookup, Sam (David Walton), tells her he wants to give their relationship a shot, but she runs away from him, afraid of getting hurt. He tells her a past girlfriend hurt him, and they kiss.

Angie tries to get Nick to loosen up, and he tries to convince her he’s cool with the fact that she’s a stripper. Winston has a cranberry stuck in his ear. Schmidt and Cece are once again in a weird place after he told her he loved her. She gives him a Christmas gift, and he pretends to throw it out, but they end the episode on good terms.

‘LAXmas’ (Season 4)

RELATED: Did A Major Casting Change Help ‘New Girl’ Succeed?

Everyone is flying out of LAX, but there’s a big snowstorm that messes with their plans. Jess is nervous about flying to London to spend Christmas with Ryan (Julian Morris). She takes it out on an airline worker, Barry (Billy Eichner), but the two later become friends, drinking together after her gifts are stolen.

Winston and Nick, trying to get back to Chicago, convince other passengers on standby to drop out. Cece and Schmidt, both going to New York for different reasons, spend time in the first-class lounge, and Schmidt stands up for Cece. Meanwhile, Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.) grapples with his decision to skip out on seeing his niece.

‘Christmas Eve Eve’ (Season 6)

L-R: Jake Johnson, Hannah Simone, Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield, and Lamorne Morris in the ‘Christmas Eve Eve’ episode of ‘New Girl’ | FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The group convinces Jess to do Secret Santa. But Jess discovers that Nick bought himself the gift she got him, so she has to get him something else. She convinces Reagan (Megan Fox) to fly down for the night but ends up spoiling the surprise. What’s more, Jess doesn’t get a Secret Santa gift — that is, until Robby (Nelson Franklin) calls in a favor.

Schmidt didn’t sign for Winston’s gift for Cece, so they go to a store to get her a bean bag chair. Winston tries to prove to Schmidt that he and Cece are close, while Schmidt thinks he knows his wife best. In the end, Cece and Winston get each other gifts based on inside jokes they have, and everyone loves their presents.