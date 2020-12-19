Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in January 2021

Each month Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video service.

The third season of the popular series American Gods, One Night In Miami, Flack, and Herself are all coming to Prime Video this month.

Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year. Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and more.

Below is everything hitting Prime Video Canada in January:

January 1st

Collateral

Grease

Grease Live!

Les Misérables

The Last Castle

Xxx: Return Of Xander Cage

Bogus

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Catch Me If You Can

Tropic Thunder

War Of The Worlds Simply Irresistible

Made In America

Safe House

Back To The Future Part II

Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Bitty Adventures:season 1

The New Age

Dante’s Peak

Carpool

Charlotte’s Web

Joyride

Ride Along

That Night

Heat

Battleship

Antebellum (Exclusive Content)

Man On Fire

Runaway Jury

Tigerland

Little Manhattan

Goodbye Lover

Liar Liar

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Northstar

P.A. : season 1

Slugterra : season 1

Drillbit Taylor

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Life Or Something Like It

10 Cloverfield Lane

Copy Cat

Without A Paddle

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

13 Hours

First Daughter

The Big Short

Funny People

Enemy At The Gates

Scent Of A Woman

Red Dragon

Kindergarten Cop

Don’T Say A Word

Notting Hill

Terminator Genisys

The Love Guru

Wrong Turn

Minority Report

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

Neighbors

Back To The Future

Q And A

Boys On The Side

L.A. Confidential

Arrival

The Girl Next Door

Empire Records

Into The Wild

Addams Family Values

Public Enemies

State Of Play

Clear And Present Danger

Days Of Thunder

Lord Of War

The First Wives Club

The Longest Yard

Mission: Impossible II

Back To The Future Part III

The Sunchaser

Teletubbies: season 1

Stay

Monster Trucks

Evan Almighty

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Breach

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Goat

Antz

Once Upon A Time In America

The Purge: Anarchy

American Gangster

Loudermilk: season 3

Good Burger

Savages

Ezrah Amerikai

Warrior (2011)

Zodiac

Out Of Africa

Jurassic Park

Fences

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

The Hunt For Red October

Repo Men

The Next Three Days

Mission: Impossible

Inconvenient Sequel, An: Truth To Power

Curious George

A Night At The Roxbury

Contraband [DUB]

The Bone Collector

Mission: Impossible III

Meet The Parents

Allied

Stripper

Star Trek Beyond

Jaws

The School Of Rock

Oblivion

Wanted

Nanny Mcphee

She’s Out Of My League

Teddy Kollek

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Road To El Dorado

Shutter Island

Casper

Flight

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

The Power Of One

Last Holiday

Meet The Fockers

Sommersby

American Pie

Just Like Heaven

Jurassic Park III

Eurotrip [DUB]

Definitely, Maybe

Silence

Beyond ‘JFK’: The Question Of Conspiracy

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse

Superstore:season 5

Yo Gabba Gabba: season 3

Daddy’s Home

Knocked Up

A Million Ways To Die In The West

The King Of Comedy

Everybody Wants Some!!

Dangerous Beauty

Beverly Hills Cop

Bridesmaids

Old School

Blades Of Glory

Along Came A Spider

Shrek

Breaking Up

The Purge

Todo Cambia

Mean Girls

Freddy Got Fingered

The General’s Daughter

Dawn Of The Dead

Zoolander 2

Twisted (2004)

The Nutcracker

Your Highness

The Negotiator

It Takes Two

Second Best

The Big Trip

Duplicity

The 40 Year Old Virgin

Turtle Beach

Blackhat

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Leap Year

The Peacemaker

RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 13 (new episode weekly) via OutTV for $3.99 per month

January 2nd

Vikings: season 6 (new episode weekly) via StackTV for $12.99 per month

January 3rd

A Perfect Planet (new episode weekly) via Earth for $3.99 per month

January 7th

10 Horas Para O Natal

Body Cam

Shirley: Amazon Original

Maara

January 8th

Herself: Amazon Original

January 9th

A Discovery of Witches: season 2 (new episode weekly) via Sundance Now for $6.99

January 10th

Landline

Carlinhos & Carlão

No Gogó Do Paulinho

The Lost City Of Z

A Gruta

January 11th

American Gods: season 3: Amazon Original

January 14th

Holly Slept Over

The Trip To Greece

Tandav S1: Amazon Original

January 15th

Mortal

Souvenir

One Night In Miami: Amazon Original

January 18th

Batwoman: season 2 (new episode weekly) via StackTV for $12.99 per month

January 21st

Money Plane

January 22nd

Tres Caminos S1

Flack S1: Amazon Original

Jessy & Nessy: season 1 Amazon Original

The Rental: Amazon Original

January 28th

Walkaway Joe

Sniper: Assassin’s End

January 29th