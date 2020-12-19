Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in January 2021

Each month Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video service.
The third season of the popular series American Gods, One Night In Miami, Flack, and Herself are all coming to Prime Video this month.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year. Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and more.
Below is everything hitting Prime Video Canada in January:
January 1st
- Collateral
- Grease
- Grease Live!
- Les Misérables
- The Last Castle
- Xxx: Return Of Xander Cage
- Bogus
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Catch Me If You Can
- Tropic Thunder
- War Of The Worlds Simply Irresistible
- Made In America
- Safe House
- Back To The Future Part II
- Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Bitty Adventures:season 1
- The New Age
- Dante’s Peak
- Carpool
- Charlotte’s Web
- Joyride
- Ride Along
- That Night
- Heat
- Battleship
- Antebellum (Exclusive Content)
- Man On Fire
- Runaway Jury
- Tigerland
- Little Manhattan
- Goodbye Lover
- Liar Liar
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Northstar
- P.A. : season 1
- Slugterra : season 1
- Drillbit Taylor
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Life Or Something Like It
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- Copy Cat
- Without A Paddle
- Meet Joe Black
- Miami Vice
- 13 Hours
- First Daughter
- The Big Short
- Funny People
- Enemy At The Gates
- Scent Of A Woman
- Red Dragon
- Kindergarten Cop
- Don’T Say A Word
- Notting Hill
- Terminator Genisys
- The Love Guru
- Wrong Turn
- Minority Report
- How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days
- Neighbors
- Back To The Future
- Q And A
- Boys On The Side
- L.A. Confidential
- Arrival
- The Girl Next Door
- Empire Records
- Into The Wild
- Addams Family Values
- Public Enemies
- State Of Play
- Clear And Present Danger
- Days Of Thunder
- Lord Of War
- The First Wives Club
- The Longest Yard
- Mission: Impossible II
- Back To The Future Part III
- The Sunchaser
- Teletubbies: season 1
- Stay
- Monster Trucks
- Evan Almighty
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Breach
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Goat
- Antz
- Once Upon A Time In America
- The Purge: Anarchy
- American Gangster
- Loudermilk: season 3
- Good Burger
- Savages
- Ezrah Amerikai
- Warrior (2011)
- Zodiac
- Out Of Africa
- Jurassic Park
- Fences
- Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
- The Hunt For Red October
- Repo Men
- The Next Three Days
- Mission: Impossible
- Inconvenient Sequel, An: Truth To Power
- Curious George
- A Night At The Roxbury
- Contraband [DUB]
- The Bone Collector
- Mission: Impossible III
- Meet The Parents
- Allied
- Stripper
- Star Trek Beyond
- Jaws
- The School Of Rock
- Oblivion
- Wanted
- Nanny Mcphee
- She’s Out Of My League
- Teddy Kollek
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- The Road To El Dorado
- Shutter Island
- Casper
- Flight
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- The Power Of One
- Last Holiday
- Meet The Fockers
- Sommersby
- American Pie
- Just Like Heaven
- Jurassic Park III
- Eurotrip [DUB]
- Definitely, Maybe
- Silence
- Beyond ‘JFK’: The Question Of Conspiracy
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
- Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse
- Superstore:season 5
- Yo Gabba Gabba: season 3
- Daddy’s Home
- Knocked Up
- A Million Ways To Die In The West
- The King Of Comedy
- Everybody Wants Some!!
- Dangerous Beauty
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Bridesmaids
- Old School
- Blades Of Glory
- Along Came A Spider
- Shrek
- Breaking Up
- The Purge
- Todo Cambia
- Mean Girls
- Freddy Got Fingered
- The General’s Daughter
- Dawn Of The Dead
- Zoolander 2
- Twisted (2004)
- The Nutcracker
- Your Highness
- The Negotiator
- It Takes Two
- Second Best
- The Big Trip
- Duplicity
- The 40 Year Old Virgin
- Turtle Beach
- Blackhat
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
- Leap Year
- The Peacemaker
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 13 (new episode weekly) via OutTV for $3.99 per month
January 2nd
- Vikings: season 6 (new episode weekly) via StackTV for $12.99 per month
January 3rd
- A Perfect Planet (new episode weekly) via Earth for $3.99 per month
January 7th
- 10 Horas Para O Natal
- Body Cam
- Shirley: Amazon Original
- Maara
January 8th
- Herself: Amazon Original
January 9th
- A Discovery of Witches: season 2 (new episode weekly) via Sundance Now for $6.99
January 10th
- Landline
- Carlinhos & Carlão
- No Gogó Do Paulinho
- The Lost City Of Z
- A Gruta
January 11th
- American Gods: season 3: Amazon Original
January 14th
- Holly Slept Over
- The Trip To Greece
- Tandav S1: Amazon Original
January 15th
- Mortal
- Souvenir
- One Night In Miami: Amazon Original
January 18th
- Batwoman: season 2 (new episode weekly) via StackTV for $12.99 per month
January 21st
- Money Plane
January 22nd
- Tres Caminos S1
- Flack S1: Amazon Original
- Jessy & Nessy: season 1 Amazon Original
- The Rental: Amazon Original
January 28th
- Walkaway Joe
- Sniper: Assassin’s End
January 29th
- The Great Escapists S1: Amazon original
- Chick Fight