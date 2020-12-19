Here are the Samsung Galaxy S21, foldables and OnePlus 9 leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.

This week we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from December 12th to December 18th.

Samsung

Another video of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ has appeared online. YouTuber ‘Random Stuff 2,’ who leaked the first hands-on video, has also shared a brief camera comparison between the S21+ and the iPhone 12 Pro.

He only compares a single picture and doesn’t offer any details about the S21’s camera specifications.

Samsung will reportedly launch four foldable phones in 2021. Reportedly the company will launch two Z Fold devices and two Z Flip handsets, one of the Z Flip devices will be more affordable than the Z Flip handset we saw earlier this year. The leak indicates these handsets won’t launch until the second half of 2021.

A new rumour indicates that Samsung might actually keep the Note line, at least until next year.

According to the report, a Samsung official said that “We are preparing to release the Galaxy Note series next year.”

Official renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and the S21 Ultra have leaked online.

The renders give us our first look at the pink S21 handset.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (Plus): Official marketing pics of the new flagship phones. S21 in all colors, S21+ in Black. Love that frame around the cameras: https://t.co/d9wLZcApdo — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 17, 2020

OnePlus

Images of the prototype OnePlus 9 have leaked again this week.

The leak showcases the curved glass back panel and in-display selfie camera. Screen-wise, the handset sports an FHD+ display with a 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Image Credit: Roland Quandt