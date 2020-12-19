Happy Hour 308: Privacy nutrition labels, Apple Fitness+ launch experience

’s Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss Stadia for iOS, App Store privacy labels, Facebook’s reaction to new tracking permissions, Apple TV+ in iOS 14.3, Tim Cook rejecting a series on Gawker after Apple bought it, and the launch of Apple Fitness+.

