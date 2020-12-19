‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are ‘Furious’ With Teddy; ‘Some Information Doesn’t Need To Be Shared’

Grey’s Anatomy fans have harsh words for Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) after the Dec. 17, 2020, episode. Things were terrible enough for the couple before she revealed even more damaging information to Owen in the season 17 winter finale. In the Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) found out through an explicit voicemail that Teddy was cheating on him with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann). Now, her latest revelation stings even deeper.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Teddy Altman told Owen Hunt the truth about Allison

Grey’s Anatomy fans already knew that Teddy’s close friend, Allison, was not only her friend but also her lover. Allison had an affair with Teddy while she was dating Claire. However, Allison died on Sept. 11, 2001, while working in the South Tower of the World Trade Center. Before her death, she frantically tried to call Teddy. However, Owen did not know the full details about Teddy and Allison’s relationship until recently.

“My Allison, we weren’t just best friends,” she began. “I was in love with her, and she was in love with me. We were so deeply in love, and I don’t know what this has to do with what I did to you. But I know it is the only secret that I kept from you before Tom. I know that it’s connected, and I know you well enough to know that you need the whole story.”

Owen is so shocked he begins laughing. He has no idea what to do with the information, but he knows one thing.

“This makes so much sense,” Owen tells Teddy. “Ever since our wedding day, I’ve been trying to piece it together. You know, our history. I was searching through our history for when you changed. When you became capable of doing things that I couldn’t understand, it turns out you didn’t change; it turns out I just never really knew you.”

Then he ends with something even more tragic.

“You know what true is, Teddy,” Owen concludes. “We named our daughter after a lie.”

Fans believe that Teddy should not have told Owen about Allison

Harsh words are flying around surrounding Teddy Altman after the winter finale. Grey’s Anatomy fans feel that Teddy is kicking Owen while he’s already down. He finally came to terms with his fiance cheating on him on their wedding day and was ready to talk about it. Then she drops another blow to him.

“I respect the honesty,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “But, some information doesn’t need to be shared. All that information did is hurt Owen tremendously. She should have just kept that to herself.”

Other fans agree that Teddy’s character is becoming insufferable.

“I think she just turned a bad corner for me,” another viewer added. “That made me furious.”

Fans aren’t sure how Teddy is going to come back from this. She might become the most hated character on Grey’s Anatomy if she wasn’t already.