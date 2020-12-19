Giants QB Colt McCoy to start vs. Browns

Colt McCoy will get a chance to start against his former team on Sunday. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports that the veteran quarterback will start for the Giants against the Browns on Sunday.

Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones tried to overcome his right hamstring strain and a left ankle sprain this week, but the second-year pro will ultimately be sidelined for his second game of the season. It’s a tough blow for a Giants team that’s attempting to remain in the postseason picture.

However, if you’re a fan of narratives, there’s something to be said of the fact that McCoy is playing his former team. The former third-rounder spent the first three seasons of his career in Cleveland, starting 21 games (all in his first two campaigns). Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, who will temporarily be taking over play-calling duties in place of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, will also have a bit of motivation against his former team on Sunday.

Following a six-year stint with Washington, McCoy joined the Giants this past offseason. He got a start during his team’s Week 13 win over the Seahawks, completing 13 of his 22 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. In three games, he’s completed 60 percent of his passes for 154 yards.

There is a bit of good injury news for the Giants. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports that Evan Engram is expected to play. The tight end had been listed as questionable with a calf injury. The former first-rounder has appeared in all 13 games for New York this season, hauling in a team-high 50 receptions for 526 yards and one touchdown.