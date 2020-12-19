Gennadiy Golovkin ‘open for anybody’ as fans clamor for Canelo trilogy fight

Gennadiy Golovkin said he is open to fighting anyone after making history in his dominant victory over Kamil Szeremeta.

Golovkin set the record for most title defenses by a middleweight in boxing history — 21 — with his seventh-round TKO of mandatory challenger Szeremeta. It was Golovkin’s first fight since October 2019, but the Kazakh star (41-1-1) was in control from the outset in Hollywood, Fla., and live on DAZN on Friday. He floored the previously unbeaten Szeremeta four times en route to victory.

As fans call for a third fight against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, the IBF and IBO champion was asked about his future plans.

“I’m open for anybody,” Golovkin, who lost to Alvarez in September 2018, told DAZN. Alvarez is due to face Callum Smith on Saturday. “Best opponent for me.

“We will wait for tomorrow. I hope tomorrow is a great event. The best will win. I’m open.”

Golovkin added: “Trust me, guys. We [will] bring the best fight for next time.”

“I feel my jab,” he continued. “I feel my power. I feel my timing, my distance. I needed a little bit more time. OK, if I’m finishing [in the] second round, maybe too early. I want to bring more people to TV.”

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn added: “He’s got plenty more gas in the tank. The most exciting boxer in world boxing, still. Devastating power in both hands. We want to see him in the megafights next year.”