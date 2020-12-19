Gal Gadot opens up about Joss Whedon investigation

The investigation, which was launched in August and conducted by an independent third party, was first announced following a series of tweets by Justice League actor Ray Fisher, which accused Whedon and producers, Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, of misconduct. Variety reported that a source close to the studio had confirmed that while Whedon, Johns, and Berg be questioned as part of the investigation, it wouldn’t be carried out in “the public sphere” to maintain the integrity of the investigation. The source also shared there was no timeline set for the inquiry and that it would not be limited to those three men.

In another set of tweets, Fisher confirmed that unnamed “others” involved with the Justice League reshoots would part of the investigation into what the actor described as a “toxic and abusive work environment” in which multiple people “grossly abused their power.”

Fisher was the first Justice League star to comment on WarnerMedia’s public announcement that it had concluded its investigation, sharing what he knew about its findings in a tweet thread for fans. Fisher posted that he had been relayed a message from the studio thanking him for his participation in the investigation and shed a little more light on the “remedial action” WarnerMedia had mentioned in its brief statement. The actor tweeted that some of it “we’ve seen, and some is still to come,” but that ultimately, “there are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found.”

Fisher first went public about Whedon’s alleged behavior on the set of the Justice League reshoots in July 2020, labeling it “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” in a series of tweets that also accused Johns and Berg of enabling the director. In the weeks that followed, the actor doubled-down, saying that “every single one of those comments is true” before revealing that he had spent two years building evidence against the director.